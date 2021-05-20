Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of The J. M. Smucker worth $43,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE:SJM opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

