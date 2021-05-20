Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $39,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Brunswick stock opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

