Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.17 Million Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of Meritor worth $39,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Meritor by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

