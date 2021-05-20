Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 138,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $42,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $86.94.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,060,892 shares of company stock worth $82,100,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

