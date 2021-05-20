Viii Lp Canaan Sells 7,230 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $44,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $66,360.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $43,296.72.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

