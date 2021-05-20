Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 287,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,823. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VINP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.