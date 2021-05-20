Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.07 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,077. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

