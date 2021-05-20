Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $285,000 Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

