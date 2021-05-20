Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 30,800 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,650,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

