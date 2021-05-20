Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,300 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Solar were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

FSLR stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,203. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

