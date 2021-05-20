Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

