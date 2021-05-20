Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,397,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $488.26 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.74 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.76 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.16.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

