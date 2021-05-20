Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $283.42

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $283.42 and last traded at $281.42, with a volume of 1783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.55.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.37.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.