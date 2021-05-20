Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $225.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.33.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

