Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Outperform

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $259.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

V opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

