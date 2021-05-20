Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

