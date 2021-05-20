Vistry Group (LON:VTY) PT Raised to GBX 1,490 at Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

VTY opened at GBX 1,268.50 ($16.57) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,210.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 972.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders bought a total of 53,641 shares of company stock worth $49,679,374 in the last ninety days.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

