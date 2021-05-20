Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.87 million.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

