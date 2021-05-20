Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Issues Earnings Results

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

VVOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.