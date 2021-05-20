Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 160 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.