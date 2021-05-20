Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.10 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a market cap of £35.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.94. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.23%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.