Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $20.24

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.24, but opened at $19.08. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 261,000 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

