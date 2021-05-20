Vortex Defi Trading Down 40.9% This Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $138,197.09 and approximately $45,782.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

