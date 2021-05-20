Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €126.00 by Nord/LB

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €126.00 ($148.24) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €131.18 ($154.33).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €52.62 ($61.91) and a 12-month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

