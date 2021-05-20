Wade G W & Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $76,681,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 2,891.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.