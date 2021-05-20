Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $144,589,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $161.11 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $487.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

