Wade G W & Inc. Invests $286,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $4,394,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

