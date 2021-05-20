Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $816.96 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $537.48 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $772.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

