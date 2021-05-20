Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

WBA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 267,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

