Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Walmart stock opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

