Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

