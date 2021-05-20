Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $179.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $172.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.