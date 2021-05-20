Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.00

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 135.31 ($1.77), with a volume of 73761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.20 ($1.77).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The stock has a market cap of £579.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

