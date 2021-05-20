Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,804,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

