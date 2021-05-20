Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

WMG opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

