Warp Finance Trading 48.2% Lower Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $408.06 or 0.01030921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $67,401.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00024986 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.