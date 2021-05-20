WAX Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $230.70 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,729,283,736 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,179,305 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

