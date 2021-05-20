WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 181.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

