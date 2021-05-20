WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Trading Up 1.6%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 60,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 378,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WeedMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25.

About WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF)

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

