Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

5/19/2021 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Cisco Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/29/2021 – Cisco Systems had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/26/2021 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

3/25/2021 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

