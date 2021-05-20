Wells Fargo & Company Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $175.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

NYSE:ALB opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.90. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Albemarle by 233.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

