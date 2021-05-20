Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

TDG stock opened at $587.63 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $361.40 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $604.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

