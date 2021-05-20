Wells Fargo & Company Raises Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target to $14.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 941,499 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

