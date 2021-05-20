Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

