Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

