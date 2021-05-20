Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.