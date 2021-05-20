Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 755,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $59.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,433 shares of company stock worth $29,041,039 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

