Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE EMD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 109,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,965. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.