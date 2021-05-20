Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE SBI opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

