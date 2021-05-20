Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of WES opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.25%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

